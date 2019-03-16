Acknowledgement

BROWN, James (Jim):

Heather would like to express a heart-warming thank you to the Hospice Nurses for the outstanding level of service they provided to Jim during the time he was under their care. A special thank you to the District Nurses who were so supportive and continually went the extra mile to make Jim as comfortable as possible. I would also like to mention the Doctors, within Hospice and the Palmerston North Hospital who cared for Jim, were also fantastic. This also includes Dr Nicola Barack for all her wonderful support and advice. I'd like to also express my gratitude to Shane and the team at William Cotton and Sons Ltd for the superb service you provided. Shane conducted himself professionally; took all the pressure off me and took care of everything. Thank you. A big thank you to Rex and Ruth Bisman who took care of all the flowers and catering for the funeral. Joe did a superb job with the flowers. Raewyn and Dara did such a great job with the food. I cannot thank you all enough for your kind gesture and support. Lastly, I would like to give a special thank you, and utmost gratitude, to my family and friends who have supported Jim and I throughout this whole process. I am truly blessed to have wonderful friends that have been there for me from the beginning. You are indispensable and I really don't know how I would have pushed through without your love and support. Thank you to everyone who provided food; cards; flowers and koha.



