GIMBLETT, Iris Jean
(nee Cammock):
Passed away suddenly following arrival at Palmerston North Hospital, on March 15, 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved and devoted wife of Basil. Cherished Mum and mother-in-law of Barbara Laws (dec) and Jim, Murray and Robyn, Neville and Deborah, Shirley and Bruno Petrenas. Devoted Gran to her 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Sadly missed by her sisters Beryl, Ngaire, Rene and brother Vic (dec). A large family Memorial celebration has already been held. Messages may be sent to Villa 5, Masonic Close, Takaro, Palmerston North 4412.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 23, 2019