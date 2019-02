Acknowledgement

HARNETT, Ida Jean:

7.8.1926 - 26.01.2019

The family of the late Ida Jean Harnett wish to extend their sincere thanks for your many kindnesses and for the condolences and support that we have received. We also send our gratitude and appreciation to all who attended Jean's farewell Requiem Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes.

Rest in Peace beautiful person. You have left the world a better place.



