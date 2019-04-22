SMART, Ian John (Smarty):
22 November 1946 -
19 April 2019
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital after a short illness surrounded by his family. Much loved husband of Mary for 51 years. Beloved father & father-in-law of Michelle, Bronwyn & Craig, Bevan, Cushla & Graham, Aaron & Karen. Treasured Grandad of Jade & Stevie, Sean, Renee, Cerys, Case and Aedan. Adored great-Grandad of Kingston & Saylor. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at United Matamata Sports Clubrooms, Bedford Park, on Wednesday 24th April at 11.00am. Smarty will be at home with his family and you are welcome to come and say goodbye. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated. All communications to c/- the Smart family, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 22, 2019