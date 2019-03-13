Ian MCLAUGHLAN

McLAUGHLAN, Ian:
Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, 9th March 2019, aged 83 years. Cherished husband of Glenys for 60 years. Loving father of Karen and John, treasured Pop of Stacey, Joseph, Jodie and great-grandson Jay. Youngest brother of Mabel Lust, and the late William, Agnes and Jim. Friends and family are invited to attend a service for Ian at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F. Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday, 15th March 2019, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to St John Ambulance or Heart Foundation NZ.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 13, 2019
