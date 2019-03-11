Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Of Feilding (formerly of Halcombe). On 9 March 2019, peacefully, at Palmerston North Hospital. Loved husband of the late Lyra. Loved father and father-in-law of Claire, Janet and Dennis (all of Auckland), Euan and Deborah (Taupo) and Glenda and David (France). Loved grandfather of Cameron and Virginia, and Stephanie. Great-grandfather of Hugo and Imogen. Aged 93 years. Our thanks to the staff of Ward 26, Woodlands and Lavender Blue for their exemplary care. A service for Ian will be held at 11.00am on Thursday 14 March 2019 at St Paul's Presbyterian Church, Grey Street, Feilding and afterwards to the Halcombe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Feilding Order of St John, PO Box 355, Feilding 4740 would be most appreciated (or can be left in the church foyer). Messages may be sent to the Fergusson family c/o PO Box 29-059, Epsom, Auckland 1344.







FERGUSSON, Ian James:Of Feilding (formerly of Halcombe). On 9 March 2019, peacefully, at Palmerston North Hospital. Loved husband of the late Lyra. Loved father and father-in-law of Claire, Janet and Dennis (all of Auckland), Euan and Deborah (Taupo) and Glenda and David (France). Loved grandfather of Cameron and Virginia, and Stephanie. Great-grandfather of Hugo and Imogen. Aged 93 years. Our thanks to the staff of Ward 26, Woodlands and Lavender Blue for their exemplary care. A service for Ian will be held at 11.00am on Thursday 14 March 2019 at St Paul's Presbyterian Church, Grey Street, Feilding and afterwards to the Halcombe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Feilding Order of St John, PO Box 355, Feilding 4740 would be most appreciated (or can be left in the church foyer). Messages may be sent to the Fergusson family c/o PO Box 29-059, Epsom, Auckland 1344. Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 11, 2019

