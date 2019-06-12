Ian BULMER

Death Notice

BULMER, Ian Douglas:
On 6th June 2019 after a courageous battle. Dearly loved husband of Val (née Hunt). Loved father and father-in-law of Stefan and Debbie (Tauranga) and Kylie and Aaron (USA), loved Poppa of Samantha, Hannah, Neeve, Caitlin, Sophie and Liana. Brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. According to Ian's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held at the Palmerston North Cosmopolitan Club, 22 Linton Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 14th June 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 12, 2019
