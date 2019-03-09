LAMPP, Henry Louis (Lou):
Of Foxton. Passed away peacefully on 7th March 2019. Dearly loved husband of Jennifer, loving father and father-in-law of Angela (dec), Sheree and Chris, Craig and Deanna, Rachel and James. Cherished grandad of his beloved 6 grandchildren. Special thanks to the caring staff at Lonsdale Hospital. A service to celebrate Lou's life will be held at the RSA Clubrooms, Easton Street, Foxton, on Tuesday 12th March 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Foxton cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 9, 2019