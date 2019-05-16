COE, Henry Nelson:
Suddenly, but peacefully, at Palmerston North Hospital on Tuesday 14 May 2019, aged 77 years. Loving father of Allan, Kevin, Cathryn, Sharlene, and Joffr. Much loved Bobo to his many Mokopuna. Messages to the Coe family may be sent C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Friends are invited to attend a service for Henry to be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday 17 May 2019 at 10.00am.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 16, 2019