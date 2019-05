BROWN,Henry Edwards (Harry):Of Feilding, formerly of Bathgate, Scotland. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 8 May 2019, aged 86 years."All of us adored you little darling, and will miss youso much"From Marwyn, Eddie, Susan and hubby Alan; your grandchildren Marcus and Kayla, Clodagh, and Grace; and your newest little joy, great-grandson Lucas."You made us all so happy"Messages to Harry's family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702, or may be left on the Tributes page at www.beauchamp.co.nz . In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be very much appreciated and may also be left in the Hall foyer. A memorial service for Harry will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 99 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Wednesday 15 May 2019, at 2.00pm.NZIFH