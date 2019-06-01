TAYLOR, Helen:

Peter, Bernadette, Dean, Paul, David and families wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, baking, letters and cards during the loss of a very special person. Also grateful thanks to the staff of Ward 25 and Ranfurly Manor for their wonderful care of Helen. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very dear to us. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



