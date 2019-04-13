TAYLOR,
Helen Mary Bernadette:
Peacefully at Ranfurly Manor, Feilding, on 10 April 2019. Aged 74 years. Loved and treasured wife of Peter. Much loved Mum of Bill (deceased), Bernadette, Dean, Paul and Corina, and David and Anita. Loved Grandma of Elizabeth, Sam, Rueben; Karina, Joshua; Solomon, Hozayah; Lukas, Finn; Marley, and Nixon, and her 5 great-grandchildren. Communication to the Taylor family, C/o 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Mental Health NZ would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North, on Monday, 15 April 2019 at 1.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019