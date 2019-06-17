Helen CUMING

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen CUMING.
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Death Notice

CUMING, Helen Stuart:
Of Palmerston North. On Friday, June 14th, 2019 (Peacefully) aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Diane and Matthew (Palmerston North), Carol (Brisbane), and Juliet (Christchurch), cherished Grandma of Sean, Megan (deceased) and Gabrielle; Kristen and Andrew; Chris, and Matthew, loved Great-grandma of Locky and Mia.
"Will be sadly missed by all".
Messages to the Cuming Family, C/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Helen will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019, at 1pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.