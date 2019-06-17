CUMING, Helen Stuart:
Of Palmerston North. On Friday, June 14th, 2019 (Peacefully) aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Diane and Matthew (Palmerston North), Carol (Brisbane), and Juliet (Christchurch), cherished Grandma of Sean, Megan (deceased) and Gabrielle; Kristen and Andrew; Chris, and Matthew, loved Great-grandma of Locky and Mia.
"Will be sadly missed by all".
Messages to the Cuming Family, C/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Helen will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019, at 1pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 17, 2019