ALLAN, Helen Elizabeth

(nee Harford):

Passed peacefully at home with family on June 1st 2019, in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Melvyn James Allan. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne Hill and John Marks, John and Noelene Allan (deceased), Margaret and Vernon Hobbs, Robert and Trish Allan and Elizabeth Allan. Loved grandmother of Peter and Richard (deceased), Catherine, Hilary and Justin, Matthew and Jennifer, David and Steven, Joshua, Hamish and Katie, Ania and Kurt. Great-grandmother to Mitch and Ruby, Daniel, Rhys, Mitchel and Joshua, Ryland and Lawson, Rose and Alex, Christopher, Lily and Eva, Isobella and Brooklyn, Jordan, Hunter and Ivy and Oscar. Our eternal gratitude to Helen's wonderful support workers and the loving, respectful way you cared for her. A family service will be held on Thursday morning to celebrate Helen's life, followed by a private cremation. Communication to the Helen Allan Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.





