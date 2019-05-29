YOUNG, Heather Jessie:

On Thursday 23 May 2019, peacefully, at Summerset Rest Home in Palmerston North, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Sam (d.1944) and Thomas (Jim) (d.2010). Honoured and treasured Mum of Keith and Rosslyn, Glennis and Phil Holloway, and Carole and Roger Thomasen. Adored Nana of Liv and Andrew, and Thomas and Audrey; Amber and Filip, Samuel and Michael, and James; and Matthew and Karen, and Emma. Very special great-Nana of Erika; Carter and Lincoln, and Charles and August; and Isaac and Soren. Messages to Young family, c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. In accordance with Mum's wishes, a private burial has been held. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Summerset Rest Home for their loving care of Mum over many years.

Monarch Funeral Home

Pahiatua (06) 376 6662



