BRUNTON, Harry Robert:
Passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Aged 79 years. Loving Husband of Pat for 56 years. The best Dad in the world to Wayne and Vicki, Rodger (deceased) and Leanne, Stephen (deceased), Alison and Matthew, Steph and Grant, Kiri and Aaron. Awesome Silly Grandad to Brook, Hamish, Gemma (deceased), Georgia, Ruby, Madi, Sophie, Alex, Thia, and Luka. Proud Great-Grandad to Isabella, Harry, Charlie, and Ella. Messages may be shared online at www.beauchamp.co.nz or sent to the Brunton family, C/- 190 Newbury Line, RD 8, Palmerston North. A service for Harry will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Dr Palmerston North, on Wednesday, 29 May 2019 at 11.00am.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard from May 27 to May 28, 2019