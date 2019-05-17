BROWN,
Gregory (Greg, "Matey"):
It's hard to believe it's been a year.
Your life was a blessing,
Your memory a treasure,
You are loved beyond words,
And missed beyond measure.
We are remembering you today and everyday for the many years of smiles, caring quirky ways, and generosity you brought to our lives.
As in life we loved you dearly,
So in death we do the same.
Loved and remembered always - Jen, Jarrod & Kim, Callum & Beks, Natasha & Pete, Shania, Emma, Joshua, and Family xxx
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 17, 2019