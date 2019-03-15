Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Graham POPPE. View Sign



Of Marton. Passed away suddenly at home, on Tuesday 12th March 2019. Son of the late Hector and Rita. Dearly loved husband of Kathleen, and loved father and father-in-law of Sharon and Bernard, Philip and Helen, David and Jan. Loved Grandfather & Tickle of Sarah and Shane, Jono, Jack, Christopher, Olivia, Luke, and Owen. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to St John's, Marton would be appreciated and can be left in the chapel foyer. Messages to the Poppe family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton. A service for Graham will be held in the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton, on Tuesday 19th March 2019, at 2.30pm.



NZIFH



POPPE, Graham Murray:Of Marton. Passed away suddenly at home, on Tuesday 12th March 2019. Son of the late Hector and Rita. Dearly loved husband of Kathleen, and loved father and father-in-law of Sharon and Bernard, Philip and Helen, David and Jan. Loved Grandfather & Tickle of Sarah and Shane, Jono, Jack, Christopher, Olivia, Luke, and Owen. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to St John's, Marton would be appreciated and can be left in the chapel foyer. Messages to the Poppe family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton. A service for Graham will be held in the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton, on Tuesday 19th March 2019, at 2.30pm.NZIFH Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 15, 2019





