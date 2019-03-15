POPPE, Graham Murray:
Of Marton. Passed away suddenly at home, on Tuesday 12th March 2019. Son of the late Hector and Rita. Dearly loved husband of Kathleen, and loved father and father-in-law of Sharon and Bernard, Philip and Helen, David and Jan. Loved Grandfather & Tickle of Sarah and Shane, Jono, Jack, Christopher, Olivia, Luke, and Owen. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to St John's, Marton would be appreciated and can be left in the chapel foyer. Messages to the Poppe family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton. A service for Graham will be held in the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton, on Tuesday 19th March 2019, at 2.30pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 15, 2019