MILLS, Graham Wilton:
Of Kairanga, Palmerston North. Went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2019, aged 83. Dearly loved husband and darling soulmate of Ngaire, cherished father and father-in-law of Sharon and Aylton Jamieson (Wellington), & John and Lisa Mills (Kairanga), adored and treasured Papa of Emily and Oliver. Messages to Mrs N. Mills, C/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441.
"I have fought the good fight
I have finished the race
I have kept the faith
Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness"
2 Timothy 4:7
A private service has been held at Graham's wishes.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 15, 2019