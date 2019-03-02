LASHBROOKE,
Grace (née Theobald):
On Thursday, 21 February 2019, peacefully at Kapiti Rest Home. In her 94th year. Loved wife of the late Doug. Dearly loved Mum to Barbara & John, and Jim (dec) & Sue. Loved Nanny and GG to Stephen, Jacqui and Andrew; and Mike and Janine, and their families. Loved step-Nanny to Claire and Jackie, and loved friend of Dave & Denise. Sincere thanks to Dr Brent Krivan and everyone at Kapiti Rest Home for their love and support. In accordance with Grace's wishes, a private farewell has taken place.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 2, 2019