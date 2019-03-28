CANDISH, Gordon John:
(Formerly of Wanganui) Passed away peacefully at Nelson Street Rest Home, Feilding, on Sunday, March 24, 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Jeanne for 65 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Gavin and Sherry (USA), Helen and Phillip Sturt (Pahiatua), and Tracey and Dereck Anderson (Palmerston North). Much loved grandfather of Bronwyn, James, Ryan; Ashley; Holly, and Joel. Great-grandfather of Stevie, Eliana, Amber, Lucy, Eli; Isobella, Sophia, Luca, Archie; and Violet. Gordon was farewelled at a small private service on Wednesday where we said goodbye to a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, and celebrated a life well lived.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 28, 2019