TAYLOR, Glenys:
On 4th March 2019 at Radius Peppertree Hospital (peacefully). Dearly loved wife and best mate of Arthur, much loved Mum of Andrew and Tanya, Carol and Phil Kelly, and Lawrence and Vidya. Treasured Grandma and Great-Grandma to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Glenys's life will be held at The Lychway, 5 Roy St, Palmerston North, on Monday 11th March at 1.00pm, followed by a private interment.
"Always remembered,
never forgotten."
Published in Manawatu Standard from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019