Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday 10 April 2019. At long last reunited with the love of her life Raymond Francis. Glennis was the adored wife of Ray. Deeply loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Fiona, Raewynne and the late Max Bullock, Gregory, and Stephanie Jane. Cherished Grannie-Glennis of Myken, Raymond, Lachy, and Libby, and all her whangai babies. Great-grandmother to Grace Luatapu and Harry Michael. Loved life-long friend of Rachel and the late Eileen. A Requiem Mass will be held for Glennis at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Shamrock St, Palmerston North, on Saturday 13 April 2019, at 1.00pm.

"Aroha mai aroha atu Mumma"



NZIFH



DIGGINS, Glennis Aileen:Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday 10 April 2019. At long last reunited with the love of her life Raymond Francis. Glennis was the adored wife of Ray. Deeply loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Fiona, Raewynne and the late Max Bullock, Gregory, and Stephanie Jane. Cherished Grannie-Glennis of Myken, Raymond, Lachy, and Libby, and all her whangai babies. Great-grandmother to Grace Luatapu and Harry Michael. Loved life-long friend of Rachel and the late Eileen. A Requiem Mass will be held for Glennis at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Shamrock St, Palmerston North, on Saturday 13 April 2019, at 1.00pm."Aroha mai aroha atu Mumma"NZIFH Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 12, 2019





