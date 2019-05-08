Glenis SMITH

  • "So sorry to hear of Glenis passing away. Deepest sympathy..."
    - Julie & Barry Watson
  • "please except our deepest sympathy on this sad occasion...."
    - Dan Kilkelly
Death Notice

SMITH, Glenis Margaret
(nee Matthews):
Glenis passed away peacefully on 30 April 2019 at Wellington Regional Hospital. Loving wife and best friend of Paul. Loving mum of Lynden and Justine Noakes, and loved stepmother of Shane and Christina, Andrew and Heather, and Kelly. Loved Nanny of all her grandchildren. Sister of Susan (deceased), John (deceased), and Julie (Pahiatua). Youngest daughter of the late Robin and Margaret Matthews (Pahiatua). Following Glenis's wishes, a private farewell service has been held.

Published in Manawatu Standard on May 8, 2019
