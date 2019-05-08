SMITH, Glenis Margaret
(nee Matthews):
Glenis passed away peacefully on 30 April 2019 at Wellington Regional Hospital. Loving wife and best friend of Paul. Loving mum of Lynden and Justine Noakes, and loved stepmother of Shane and Christina, Andrew and Heather, and Kelly. Loved Nanny of all her grandchildren. Sister of Susan (deceased), John (deceased), and Julie (Pahiatua). Youngest daughter of the late Robin and Margaret Matthews (Pahiatua). Following Glenis's wishes, a private farewell service has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 8, 2019