WELSH, George Thomas
("Tom", "Champion"):
Of Palmerston North. On Friday, April 19th, 2019 (Peacefully) at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 95 years. Beloved husband of Barbara for 53 years, loving father of Ian (Australia), Paul (Palmerston North), Bryan (Gisborne).
"Safe in Jehovahs memory".
Thank you to Palmerston North Hospital Staff, District Nurses and Lavender Blue Ladies for their loving and devoted care. Messages to Mrs B. Welsh, C/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerton North 4441. At Tom's request a private service has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 24, 2019