BURNARD, George Thomas:
Of Foxton, peacefully surrounded by his family, on Saturday 23 March 2019, aged 73. Dearly loved husband for 50 years of Marion. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Karen and Bruce; Andrew and Brenda. Loved Pop of Serena, Jenelle, Carlene, Emma, Grace, and Liam. In accordance with George's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 27, 2019