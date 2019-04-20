BRYCE, George Ian:
On 4th April 2019, peacefully at his home in Ohau, Levin. Much loved husband of Moira and Dad of Julia and Jeffrey. Loved brother of Fay, Sandy (dec), Jimmy (dec). Uncle of Kevin, Morag, Grant, Kenneth, Gillian, Malcolm, Richard, Fiona and Alasdair, and their families . "Uncle Ian" to Sheryl Wright and her family. A private service was held at Ian's request. Messages to the Bryce family, c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 20, 2019