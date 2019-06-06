LINDSAY, Gavin Roy:
On 2nd June 2019, peacefully at Summerset Care Centre, Paraparaumu, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Sheila. Much loved father and father-in-law of Robyn & Karl, Barbara & Shaun. Adored grandfather of Casey, Sam, Hannah, Libby, and great-grandfather of Caleb. A memorial service to farewell Gavin will be held in the Summerset Leisure Centre, Realm Drive, Paraparaumu, on Saturday 8th June, at 2.30pm. Sheila and family wish to extend special thanks to the staff and carers at Summerset for their loving care of Gavin.
Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd
FDANZ Tel 04 2936844
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 6, 2019