OXENHAM,
Francis Stanley (Frank):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 26th March 2019, at the Palmerston Manor Lifecare. Dearly loved husband of Maria Oxenham. Loved father of John, and Silina. Grandfather of Claudia, Jacob, Dharis and TeAurere. Loved brother of John, and Lynne. All messages to the Oxenham family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A service for Frank will be held at the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday, 29th March 2019, at 10.00am. Private interment to follow.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 28, 2019