LEACH, Frances Stella:
Passed away peacefully to join her husband Garnet (Pat) and son Raymond on Sunday, 26th May 2019, at Riverside Lodge, Foxton Beach. In her 100th year. Much loved and devoted Mum of Pamela and Ray McIntosh, Raymond (dec) and Miriam, Carol and Jeff Woodward, Maureen and Malcolm Wilson. Cherished Nana to her 9 grandchildren, Granny to her 21 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-great-grandchildren. Special thanks to all the staff at Riverside for the devoted care and attention given to Mum over the past 4 years. In keeping with Frances's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to M. Wilson, 9 Spring Street, Foxton 4814.
Anderson Funeral Services
FDANZ Foxton
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 8, 2019