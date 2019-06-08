Frances LEACH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances LEACH.
Service Information
Anderson Funeral Services Ltd
73A Main St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
4814
063637918
Death Notice

LEACH, Frances Stella:
Passed away peacefully to join her husband Garnet (Pat) and son Raymond on Sunday, 26th May 2019, at Riverside Lodge, Foxton Beach. In her 100th year. Much loved and devoted Mum of Pamela and Ray McIntosh, Raymond (dec) and Miriam, Carol and Jeff Woodward, Maureen and Malcolm Wilson. Cherished Nana to her 9 grandchildren, Granny to her 21 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-great-grandchildren. Special thanks to all the staff at Riverside for the devoted care and attention given to Mum over the past 4 years. In keeping with Frances's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to M. Wilson, 9 Spring Street, Foxton 4814.
Anderson Funeral Services
FDANZ Foxton
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.