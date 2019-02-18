GERAGHTY,

Frances Pauline:

Passed away peacefully on 15 February 2019 at New Vista Rest Home in Wanganui, surrounded by her loving family, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Terence Hugh and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marlene, Kevin and Marg, Hugh and Janet, Sharyn, and Jan and Alan. Loved nana of her 13 grandchildren and great-nana of her 12 great-grandchildren. The Family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful people of New Vista Rest Home. Rosary will be recited at 7.00pm tonight, Monday 18 February 2019, at 61 Smiths Road, Ohakune. A Requiem Mass for Frances will be celebrated at 11am, on Tuesday 19 February 2019 at St Joseph's Catholic Church Ohakune, followed by private cremation.

RIP



Bennetts Taihape

Funeral Services

06 3880452



