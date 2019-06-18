MOORHEAD,
Florence Edna:
Peacefully in the presence of family at the Palmerston North Hospital on Saturday 15 June 2019, in her 91st year. Loved wife of the late Ian. Loved mother of David and the late Phillip. Loved sister of Olive (Northern Ireland). A service to celebrate Florence's life will be held in The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 19 June 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Moorhead family, c/- Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 18, 2019