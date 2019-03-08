CARDE SM,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Father Peter James CARDE.
Father Peter James:
Much loved son of Margaret (nee Leach) and Ellis Carde (both deceased) of Whanganui. Loved brother of John, brother and brother-in-law of Christopher (deceased) and Louise, Josie Snook and Ivan (deceased), and loved and respected uncle to his nieces and nephews and the extended Carde and Leach families. After working as a missionary in the Pacific, at peace after a life spent in the service of others.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 8, 2019