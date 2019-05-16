METEKINGI,
Evelyn Frances:
Of Palmerston North. On Wednesday, May 15, 2019, (peacefully) at Palmerston North Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce, much loved Mum of Nadine and Jody Lane, and Stefan, cherished Nana of her much loved grandchildren, loved sister of Erla, Marolynn, and Llew.
"Always in our hearts"
Messages to the MeteKingi Family, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Evelyn will be Celebrated in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 1.30pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard from May 16 to May 18, 2019