GRIFFIN, Euryl
(nee Williams):
Of Marton. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at home with family. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of James and Marie, and Bruce and Alison. Cherished Mamgu to Leah and Evan, Caleb, Angus, Isabel, Eleanor, Lexi, and Tom. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Marton Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated and can be left in the chapel foyer. C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton, or may be left at www.beauchamp.co.nz A service to celebrate Euryl's life will be held in the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton on Monday, 25 February 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Tutaenui Cemetery, Jeffersons Line, Marton.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 21, 2019