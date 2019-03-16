Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eunice HEGH. View Sign



Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully at Cook Street Nursing Care Centre, Palmerston North, on Friday, March 15, 2019. Aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Jack. Loved Mum of Sandra, and Valerie and Dirk. Adored Meema of Scott and Domi (Spain). All messages to the Hegh family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to St John, PO Box 681, Palmerston North, or may be left in the Chapel foyer. A Memorial Service to celebrate Eunice's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 19th March 2019, at 2.00pm.



