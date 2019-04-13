JURGENS,
Eulah Owen (nee Lobb):
Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully on Monday 8 April 2019, at Cook Street Nursing Care Centre. Aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Walter for 65 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Marilyn and Bruce Avery, Graeme, Carol and Arnold Chamove, and Andrew and Helen. A very much loved Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Messages to the Jurgens Family C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A special thanks to the nursing staff of Cook Street Nursing Care Centre. At Eulah's request, a private service has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 13, 2019