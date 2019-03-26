SHEARMAN, Eteta:
Of Palmerston North. Born 6 December 1940, in Reureu, Aitutaki, Cook Islands. Passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, at Palmerston North Hospital, on Saturday, 23 March 2019, aged 78 years. Loved daughter of the late Tama and Tapeka Tetera. Dearly loved wife of John Wayne Shearman. Loved sister, aunty, Grandma, and Great-Grandma, and sister-in-law of Tetera, and the Shearman family.
"You Have Run Your Race and Fought The Good Fight, and Now You Have Been Called Home, into
God's Presence.
You Will Be Dearly Missed with Treasured Memories".
Services for Eteta will be held at the Emmanuel Congregational Church on the corner of Victoria Ave and Broadway, Palmerston North, on Tuesday, at 6.00pm (Family Service), and Wednesday, 27 March 2019, at 11.00am. Followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 26, 2019