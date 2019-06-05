McQUEEN, Eric:
On 29 May 2019, at Julia Wallace Retirement Village. In his 93rd year. Much loved husband of the late Yola Frances McQueen (nee King) and father of Ian, Peter and Ross. Devoted Poppa to his seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Manawatu representative sportsman in many codes. Past President and Life Member of the Palmerston North Golf Club. Eric's family especially thank the Julia Wallace staff who cared for him and family and friends who visited in his last few weeks. A service to celebrate Eric's life will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy St, Palmerston North, on Friday 7 June 2019, at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 5, 2019