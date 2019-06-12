ROWE, Ena Joan (Joan):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 8 June 2019, at the Radius Peppertree Rest Home, Palmerston North, in her 101st year. Loved wife of the late Doug. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Brian & Sue, Bruce & Jo, and Peter & Sharryn. Much loved Nana Joan to James, Jennifer, Thomas, Matthew, Rebekah, Bevan & Courtney, and great-grandmother to her seven great-grandchildren. A big sister to Max, and a very special friend to many. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy St, Palmerston North, on Friday, 14 June 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff of Peppertree Rest Home for their wonderful care and kindness to Joan. Messages to be sent to the Rowe family c/- PO Box 9003, Palmerston North 4441.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 12, 2019