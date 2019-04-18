RUKUWAI, Elvis Hapi:
Of Feilding. On April 17, 2019, passed peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, aged 44 years. Dearly loved husband of Keri-Michele, adored and cherished father of Cian, Tiwha, Rakaunui, Eve, and Tohu. Son of Betty Bowen and Robert Ritter, much loved brother, whangai brother, and step-brother to many, and loved uncle and respected friend to all that knew him. A service for Elvis will be held at Kauwhata Marae, Te Arakura Road, Feilding, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 10.30am, followed by burial at the Feilding Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 18, 2019