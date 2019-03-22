STYLES, Ellen Ruth:

12 April 1937 -

20 March 2019

Passed away peacefully at Bruce McLaren Rest Home.

"She will be incredibly missed by many - Dancing to

the end." Dearly loved wife of the late Barry. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Keith and Kaye and Tracey and Andrew. Loved Nanny of Tash, Josh, Holly and Leyla, great-Nanny of Keira and Kelsie, and loved aunty. The family would like to acknowledge all the support and care around Mum at Bupa Wattle Downs and Bruce McLaren, and also, her Palmerston North GP of many years, Doctor Michael Ivan Yee. A service for Ellen will be held in The Chapel of Resthaven Funerals, cnr Walter McDonald and Picton Streets, Howick, on Monday 25 March at 1.00pm.

In the care of

Resthaven Funerals

09 2672530



