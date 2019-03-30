Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen RAMSDEN. View Sign



Passed away peacefully in the presence of family at the Brightwater Rest Home on Wednesday 27 March 2019, in her 92nd year. Loved wife of the late Ian. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Frances & Alan; Peter & Carol; and David & Jackie. Loved Nana of Chris; Suzy; Mitchell; Joanna; Tessa; and Georgia. A service for Ellen will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 5 April 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Ramsden family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.







RAMSDEN, Ellen:Passed away peacefully in the presence of family at the Brightwater Rest Home on Wednesday 27 March 2019, in her 92nd year. Loved wife of the late Ian. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Frances & Alan; Peter & Carol; and David & Jackie. Loved Nana of Chris; Suzy; Mitchell; Joanna; Tessa; and Georgia. A service for Ellen will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 5 April 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Ramsden family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North. Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers