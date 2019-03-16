BEATTIE,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth BEATTIE.
Elizabeth Whakarangi (Nada)
(nee Gemmell):
Loved wife of David. Loved mother of Waine, and Vanessa. Nana to Kurt, Aroha, Waituhi, and Miranda, and great-Grandma to Manaakitanga. Nada is lying at home, 2 Brett Place, Palmerston North, today Saturday 16th March 2019 only, thence to Whaakirangi Marae, Frasertown Road, Wairoa. A Mass for Nada will be held at St Peter's Church, Wairoa, on Tuesday 19th March 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 16, 2019