TEMPLETON,
Elaine Ann (nee Lucas):
Late of Awahuri. Left us peacefully to join her husband Thomas Craig on Friday, 24th May 2019, at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre in Feilding. Wonderful Mum of Katrina, Leeann and Paul Agnew, devoted Nan to Damian and Lois Ann Agnew, and a second Mum to Jay.
"Resting peacefully".
A Memorial service for Elaine, with a difference, will be held in the Terracelounge, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, at 11.00am on Thursday 30th May 2019. Messages to the Templeton Family, C/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 27, 2019