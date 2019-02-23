McKENZIE, Elaine Judith:
Passed away suddenly at her home on Tuesday 19 February 2019, aged 70 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jock. Much loved mum of Fraser; and Stewart. Loved mother-in-law of Louise. Much loved Gran of Kyle. Loved sister of Ken, Barbara, Trish, Bev and Kay. A service for Elaine will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 27 February 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Fraser Family Cemetery, Parewanui Road, Bulls. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Heart Foundation, PO Box 12136, Palmerston North 4410 would be appreciated or can also be left at the service. Messages can be sent to the McKenzie family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019