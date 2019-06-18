TAIWHATI, Eileen T.Z:
Of Feilding and Highbury.
On Sunday 16th June 2019, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital. Dearly loved and sadly missed partner of Stacey. Dearly loved sister, aunty and friend. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Women's Refuge. Messages to the Taiwhati family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Eileen will be held at the Bahai Centre, Feilding, on Thursday 20th June 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 18, 2019