HEAVEY, Eileen Isabel:
11.4.1926 - 1.4.2019
Dearly loved wife of the late Leo Sefton. Beloved mother of Ron, Graham, Philip (dec), and Brett. Cherished mother-in-law of Maureen and Ursula. Treasured Nan and Great-nan to all her grandchildren. Special thanks to Anna Maihi, Dr Wang and the Cook Street Medical Centre, also the nursing staff of Ward 25, Palmerston North Hospital. A service for Eileen will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 4th April 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 3, 2019