DEVANTIER, Eileen Ruby:
Passed away peacefully at Summerset Care Centre, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 27th March 2019, aged 86. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter Devantier. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Karen, Maureen and Mike, Rex and Kim, Murray and Marcia. Much loved Grandmother of Andrew, Sonja-Marie, Robert, John, Angus, Eva and Harrison. Great-Grandmother of Anaru and Prada-Lee. Eileen was farewelled at a small private service on Tuesday where we said goodbye to a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, and celebrated a life well lived.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 6, 2019