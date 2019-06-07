KERRIGAN, Edward Daniel:
Of Palmerston North. On June 2, 2019, peacefully at home, aged 60 years. Much loved son of the late Brian and Mary Kerrigan, loved brother of the late Gerard, and uncle of Cody, Daniel, Hope, and Tilly. A service for Edward will be held at The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 197 Broadway Avenue, Palmerston North, on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private interment. In lieu of flowers donations to Palmerston North Order of St John, 324 Church Street, Palmerston North, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Kerrigan family may be left in Edward's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Manawatu Standard from June 7 to June 8, 2019